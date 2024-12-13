Snoop Dogg Calls Out The Los Angeles Lakers For A Disappointing Season

Snoop wants the higher-ups to move fast.

Snoop Dogg is a big NBA fan, so it's no surprise that he is a member of Laker Nation and is one of many fans disappointed with how the Los Angeles Lakers have shown their basketball prowess this season. They kicked off on a great foot, but with a current eighth seed placement in the Western Conference and a 3-7 record for their past ten games, things don't look great. As such, many die-hards are calling on general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss to make some big moves as executives, including Tha Doggfather. He recently stopped by ESPN's First Take on Friday (December 13) to make his demands clear.

"I think that we need to make some changes, man," Snoop Dogg remarked. "Like, we brought back the exact same team from last year. No disrespect, but that ain't gon' cut it. We need to make some moves, move some people around, and you know, make some adjustments. Like, Jeanie, what's the dude's name? Hello, where you at? What you doing? Come on, man, make some moves, some adjustments. There's some people out there that we can have on our squad, and you just got to make the decision that it's time to make that move. Because, as Laker fans, y'all are on the clock. Y'all got to hurry up before we end up cussing y'all out and going all in on y'all like we normally do. Right now, we're on television being very professional. But on Instagram, y'all can get it."

Snoop Dogg Demands A Big Move From The Los Angeles Lakers

Trade season in the NBA this year will open up Zach LaVine, Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Butler, and more for a potential slot, so we'll see if the Lakers do anything. As for Snoop Dogg, he's got more pressing matters to focus on, such as his new album with Dr. Dre, Missionary. But he'll also defend his fandom and push his team to greatness whenever he can.