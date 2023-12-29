Michigan Wants To "Change The Narrative" Over Past CFP Failings

After going 0-2 in College Football Playoff games over the last two years, Michigan is looking to change its fortunes this season. "I felt like last year I got caught up in the noise and all the emotions of it. I'm just trying to stay simple, trying to focus on dominating meetings, dominating practice. I've just been focusing this entire offseason to make sure I'm locked in on all the little details and that doesn't happen again," starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy said.

After falling to Georgia in 2021 and TCU in 2022, Michigan returned to the CFP as undefeated Big 10 champions. They were one of the nation's best teams wire-to-wire, culminating in a Big 10 title game shutout win over Iowa. However, of course, it's a season mired in controversy. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended multiple times due to recruiting infractions and a sign-stealing investigation. But now Michigan can put all that behind them as they face Alabama on New Year's Day. The winner will face Washington or Texas in the National Championship.

Florida State Considering Raising Banner If Undefeated Season Continues

Meanwhile, Florida State could further defy the institution of college football if they end their season undefeated. Players have admitted to serious discussions about raising a national championship banner if they end the season as the only undefeated Power 5 champion. "It's only right. Nothing else needs to be said if we're the only undefeated team," linebacker Kalen DeLoach told ESPN. There are just two other undefeated Power 5 champions, with Michigan and Washington both playing in the College Football Playoff.

However, the team also stressed that they were strictly focused on their upcoming Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia. "The Orange Bowl is an awesome bowl, one of the best in the country, and we have a great opportunity in front of us playing Georgia. It's still a big game for us, and we're taking it serious. We're focused on the guys we have here to help us win the game," quarterback Brock Glenn said.

