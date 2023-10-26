“Bahamas Bowl” To Be Played In North Carolina This Year

The Bahamas Bowl, an annual bowl game between schools from the MAC and Conference USA, will not be played in the Bahamas this year. Instead, the game will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina under a temporary name. The news was broken via a press release from ESPN. The game cannot be hosted at its traditional site of Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau due to ongoing renovations. Instead, the game will be hosted by UNC Charlotte. The 2022 edition of the game saw UAB defeat Miami (Ohio) 24-20.

“We appreciate the support and willingness of Charlotte and its administration, specifically Director of Athletics Mike Hill, to work with us on relocating this game to Jerry Richardson Stadium. We are fortunate to have great partners who understand the importance of the college football postseason and the positive impact these games have on both student-athletes and the participating programs," said Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events. Furthermore, the game is expected to return to the Bahamas in 2024.

Peach Bowl Reportedly Enquired About Colorado

In other bowl season news, rumors emerged earlier this season that the organizers of the Peach Bowl had reportedly met with representatives of the Colorado Buffaloes. Originally reported on an episode of Undisputed, the organizers of the Peach Bowl have reportedly met with Colorado officials about having the Buffs participate in the game this year. The Peach Bowl is one of the most prestigious bowl games during bowl season. The game forms part of the New Year's Six. That typically means that it features teams that were in contention for the College Football Playoff. The game has not featured an unranked team since 2011. Furthermore, outside of years it has been a CFP semifinal, it typically featured teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll.

Colorado is currently 4-3 and may struggle to be bowl-eligible given their tough schedule to close out the year. 6-6 is widely considered the record needed to be considered for a bowl game. However, Colorado still has to face #25 UCLA, #11 Oregon State, #13 Utah. Arizona, and a Washington State team that has spent multiple weeks in the top 25 this season.

