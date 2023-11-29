Bobby Petrino Wants To "Make Things Right" In New Tenure With Arkansas

Bobby Petrino has said he wants to "make it right" with the Arkansas fanbase. The sentiment came in his first statements after being hired as the team's new offensive coordinator. "It's something I hoped would happen. Wasn't sure if it ever would. But it is a dream come true to be able to go back to the University of Arkansas and do anything I possibly can to make it right this time. I'm grateful to coach [Sam] Pittman and [athletic director] Hunter Yurachek for making it happen," Petrino told ESPN.

Petrino spent the 2023 season as the OC under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Now he returns to the Razorbacks 12 years after his infamous firing. After turning Arkansas into a genuine threat in the SEC, Petrino was fired in 2012. A motorcycle crash revealed that he was in an extramarital relationship with a female football staffer he had personally hired. Since leaving Arkansas, Petrino has spent time with Western Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri State, and the aforementioned Texas A&M.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Makes Travis Kelce Hilarious Offer To Leave The Chiefs

Petrino Ready To Make Amends

Furthermore, in his conversation with ESPN, Petrino was candid about how people are going to make a big deal about his infamous exit. "I'm more excited than anything, just to be able to go back and give back to all the great people of Arkansas," Petrino said. "I can't do anything about the past, but I know how hard Coach Pittman and his coaches have worked. It was great to see when he first got there and the way he changed the culture and then had that good season his second year and won the bowl game. I've always been a Razorback fan and rooted for them. I know how hard this last season has been for all of them, so when Coach Pittman had the idea of me coming back, I was immediately interested. Like I said, it was almost a dream," Petrino said.

The Razorbacks were one of the weaker teams in the SEC this season. They finished 1-7 in the conference and 4-8 overall. However, Petrino, Jimbo Fisher firing aside, helped guide Texas A&M to a 7-5 record. The Aggies are projected to play in the Texas Bowl versus a Big 12 opponent. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are among the commonly projected opponents.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Cleared For Practice With The Jets

[via]