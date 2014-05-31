arkansas
- SportsBobby Petrino Wants To "Make Things Right" In New Tenure With ArkansasPetrino is eager to move past his infamous 2012 firing.By Ben Mock
- MusicGucci Mane Signs High School Rapper Bic Fizzle To New 1017The new signee is a high school quarterback in Arkansas.By Milca P.
- PoliticsArkansas Senator Tom Cotton Calls Slavery A "Necessary Evil"A senator from Arkansas called slavery a "necessary evil" in a new statement.By Cole Blake
- RandomArkansas Daycare Kicks Out 6-Year-Old For Wearing Black Lives Matter ShirtSix-year-old Journei Brockman made headlines after she was told not to return to His Kids Preschool in Russellville, Arkansas for "encouraging racism" with her Black Lives Matter T-shirt.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsKari Faux Is A "Lowkey Superstar"Kari Faux is at her strongest on her new project "Lowkey Superstar."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJMBLYA Festival Expands To Arkansas With Playboi Carti, Juice Wrld, DaBabyDon't miss out.By Erika Marie
- Sports49ers Draft Pick Dre Greenlaw Praised By Man For Saving Daughter From Sexual AssaultThe father took to Twitter to share the story.By Aron A.
- NewsNBA YoungBoy & Cee Kay Won't Fold Under "Pressure"YoungBoy Never Broke Again comes through on Cee Kay's new song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeen Attempts Stealing A Plane To Fly To Famous Dex ConcertNow, that's a dedicated fan. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsRihanna Urges Followers To Register To Vote On "Extremely Crucial Day"Rihanna reminds fans that "there’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future."By hnhh
- SocietyInmate Admits To Murdering Black Man In Letter To White Supremacist GroupJohn Daniel Carothers confesses to the murder of Robert Miller.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGunna's Drug Arrest Reportedly Happened After Asking Officer For DirectionsGunna was released on $2,500 bail.By Alex Zidel
- Sports$50,000 In Tractors Stolen From Scottie Pippen's Farm$50K in tractors stolen from Scottie's Arkansas farm. By Kyle Rooney
- MusicMoneyBagg Yo Arkansas Show Cancelled Over Safety ConcernsCity officials in Little Rock raised concern over violence incidents at recent Moneybagg Yo shows.By Aron A.
- MusicFinesse 2Tymes Held On Unrelated Charges After Little Rock ShootingThe Memphis rapper is still being held by police.By Matt F
- MusicMigos To Help Kick Off $100M Music Initiative In ArkansasThe Migos are going down South.By Matt F
- MusicTravis Scott Releases Mugshot T-ShirtsCatch is you have only 48 hours.By Jonathan Carey
- SportsArkansas Passes Law Allowing Guns At Football And Basketball Games"This legislation will make everyday life in Arkansas more dangerous."By Kyle Rooney
- NewsThe Game's Son Starts GoFundMe In Support Of Arkansas Police Officer Tommy NormanThe Game's son, Harlem, starts a GoFundMe page to raise money for the charity work of Arkansas Police Officer Tommy Norman. Started earlier today, the campaign has already raised over $20,000 more than its original goal of $10,000. By Angus Walker
- NewsAugust Alsina Lashes Out At Crowd After Losing Hat At ConcertAugust Alsina's show in Little Rock, Arkansas last night was cut short by the singer when his hat went missing after he crowd surfed.By Patrick Lyons