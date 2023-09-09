Deion Sanders And Colorado To Host “ESPN College GameDay”

For the first time since 1996, ESPN College GameDay is headed to Colorado. The Week 3 location was announced a little over an hour after #22 Colorado took down Nebraska 36-14. "Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'! For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State!" the show wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The last time College GameDay was in Boulder, the #5 Buffaloes were hosting the #11 Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines came out on top 20-13.

However, the announcement was slightly spoiled by GameDay veteran Lee Corso. During the Week 2 show from the Alabama-Texas game, Corso appeared to imply that GameDay would head to Boulder if Colorado beat Nebraska. If the Buffs hadn't won, GameDay would have most likely headed to Gainesville for the Florida-Tennessee game. "Colorado wins...we go to Colorado next week," Corso said. "We'll be there. So it'll be good. Colorado's going to win this game," host Kirk Herbstreit later confirmed.

Deion, Colorado Roll On

While the Huskers were able to keep the Buffs off the board in the first quarter, the Colorado offense put up 13 points in the second as they quickly began to run away with the game. With the 36-14 win, the Buffs are now 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2020. Shedeur Sanders had another great game, throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a third touchdown on the ground. However, that was the only good news on the ground, as Sanders also recorded -16 yards on 11 rushing attempts. It's quickly becoming apparent that dual-threat QBs are just something Coach Prime doesn't have at his disposal. Elsewhere, two-way star Travis Hunter had 73 receiving yards as well as four tackles.

However, the Rocky Mountain Showdown returns for the first time since 2019. Once an annual affair, the two sides have not played each other since the pandemic. Colorado has won the last five matchups against Colorado State. Despite this, Deion might want to watch out for a scary historical precedent. The last six times a team has entered the Rocky Mountain Showdown ranked in the AP Poll, they've lost. It's unknown how high the Buffs will rise in this week's AP Poll. However, they better watch out for the upset.

