finding nemo
- SportsSergio Brown Posts Concerning Video Quoting "Finding Nemo" Amid Mother's Death InvestigationBrown's behavior has become increasingly concerning to fans.By Ben Mock
- SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low "Clownfish" Pays Homage To "Finding Nemo"This year marks the 20th anniversary of "Finding Nemo."By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine's "Finding Nemo" Chain In "GOOBA" Music Video Has The Internet In TearsTekashi 6ix9ine can be seen rocking a "Finding Nemo" chain of the shark character, Bruce, in his new music video for "GOOBA," and the Internet is howling.By Lynn S.