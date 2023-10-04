GloRilla Recreates Lisa “Lefteye” Lopes’ Look At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards are fast approaching. Filming began yesterday on October 3 and they will premier on television on October 10, which is on a Tuesday. Plenty of heavy hitters are being nominated for this year's show, per usual. Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, Drake, 21 Savage, The Alchemist, and plenty of others could be taking home more hardware. We already have seen some wild things going on in Atlanta, with Boosie Badazz proudly displaying his ankle monitor. Another artist who is making the headlines from the event is GloRilla.

Memphis rapper, GloRilla has had a big year overall. She continues to grow her catalog with big features and singles. Her most recent releases can be found on her label's newest posse album, Gangsta Art 2. Glo has a couple of tracks on the CMG project including one that got some negative backlash from streamer Kai Cenat. The rapper definitely has a unique and deep voice that is shaking up the music industry for years to come. She has been nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Video, Song Of The Year, and Hip-Hop Album Of The Year. On top of all of these recognitions, she is also turning heads with a throwback fit.

GloRilla Pays Homage To A Classic Fit

Glo wore a funky all-brown get-up that reminded fans of someone who originated it. Lisa "Lefteye" Lopes donned this look at the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards. However, instead of keeping her hair straight, Glo added some mini buns. A lot of fans are praising the look in the comments section of the IG post above. "I love when people do tributes to left eye ❤️🙏🏽" Another says, "RIP LEFT eye.. 🫡 GLO 🔥💪🏽"

What are your initial thoughts on GloRilla recreating Lisa "Lefteye" Lopes' outfit at the BET Hip-Hop Awards? Do you think she did a good job paying homage to it? Will GloRilla take any hardware home at the show?

