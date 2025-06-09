Cardi B accepted the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. In doing so, she used her speech to call out critics of her songwriting talents, as caught by AllHipHop. In particular, she complained about people discrediting her for collaborating with other songwriters.

“I hate that. I hate the idea that if you don’t write every line on your own that it makes what you have to say not real,” she said. “Music is a collaboration it has always been. The biggest hits, the greatest records come from teamwork. They come from sharing experiences, energy, pain and joy. It’s not about ego, it’s about impact and I love my team.”

She continued: “I write, I co-write, I rewrite. I speak to what’s true to me. My pen, my mind, my feelings are in every verse and in every hook and I respect every writer who brings their magic to the table. This award is not just for me. It’s for the culture, for every writer who help shape it and make us do something. Let’s keep pushing our pens and the power that comes with it.”

Regardless of her speech, fans in the comments of ASCAP's Instagram post of the speech are still upset. "Can you tell us one verse or song you wrote without any writers???" one user asked. "Just one that would justify this award of being the 'voice of the culture'??" Another wrote: "I’m genuinely curious how you guys came to this conclusion. The culture was ROBBED."

Cardi B New Song

In other news, Cardi recently confirmed that she’s not going to release the viral song, “Outside,” which fans have theorized is a shot at her estranged husband, Offset. Speaking about the unreleased track on Instagram Live, she thanked fans for their support of the leaked snippet, but revealed that she doesn't want to put out any singles before her long-awaited sophomore album.