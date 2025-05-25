News
voice of the culture award
Music
Cardi B To Receive ASCAP's Voice Of The Culture Award As Fans Continue Waiting For Her Sophomore Album
Cardi B's latest award win comes as she continues to face delays regarding the release of her next album.
By
Cole Blake
11 hrs ago
