Cardi B Hilarious Claps Back At Body Shaming Comments By Eating Pancakes

Body-shaming tends to run rampant among female celebrities. Many online attempt to hold women from across the celebrity landscape to impossible beauty standards and flood them with hate the moment they don't. The impulse to look a certain way is one of the most-discussed topics among celebs in interviews, speaking to the depth of the problem. Cardi B is no stranger to the discourse with fans making plenty of uncomfortable comments about her body throughout her career. But with the newest incident, she clapped back.

Various videos of her performing in Las Vegas recently made the rounds online. Some haters reacted to the video by making claims about Cardi's body, specifically about her weight. She showed just how little she cared about the comments by sharing a video of herself eating a stack of pancakes on camera. In between large bites she sarcastically lists off issues people bring up about her body. The hilarious contrast proves she's come a long way in dealing with online haters. A clip of her new video side-by-side with her recent performance made its way to Twitter, which sparked even more criticism from haters and praise from fans. Check out the clip they're discussing below.

Read More: Cardi B Flashes Her Fans On Instagram Live

Cardi B Shuts Down Body Shamers

Earlier this month, Cardi B fans got whiplash trying to follow news about her new album. After revealing that the record wasn't dropping in 2023, many were hoping this would be the year they finally got a second Cardi project. That seemed to be the case initially after she released two singles early in the year. She mentioned in a tweet that she had decided to take the rest of the year off and that her new album wouldn't drop, much to the disappointment of her fans. But she may have backtracked on that by deleting the original tweet. A few days later her label made a different tweet that seemed to indicate the record would still arrive this year.

What do you think of Cardi B hilariously eating pancakes to clap back at online haters criticizing her body? Do you think her long-awaited second studio album will actually drop in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

[Via]