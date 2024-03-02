Cardi B Flashes Her Fans On Instagram Live

Cardi Bi stunned viewers on her recent Instagram livestream as she exposed her breasts while listening to music. Multiple clips of the stream show Cardi pulling down the neckline of her tank top to reveal her breasts, which were covered by vibrant X-shaped pasties. Fans were stunned by the brazen move, with chat messages like "OMG" and "MOTHER???" able to be seen in the various clips. The footage quickly spread online, with the Bardis going wild, and Cardi's haters criticizing the move.

Cardi was clearly feeling herself after dropping "Like What", her first new single in nearly a year. Fans have been absolutely gagging over the track. However, it was also been the subject of a hate campaign from the Barbz. A streaming protest from the Nicki Minaj fanbase saw her top streaming charts over Cardi on release day for "Like What". Are you feeling "Like What"? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Ski Mask The Slump God Shouts Out Cardi B's Single For Sounding Like His Work

Latto & Cardi B Go Platinum With "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Meanwhile, despite a lack of new music, Cardi has had plenty to celebrate this year. Last month, Latto and Cardi's 2023 summer banger "Put It On Da Floor Again" went platinum. Released in June 2023, the track was a Cardi-infused remix of Latto's April hit. While the original track only peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Bubbling Under chart, the addition of Cardi saw the remix peak at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, the remix was widely praised by critics. "Cardi matches and then exceeds Latto's energy. Once again, Cardi is endlessly quotable," Tom Breihan of Stereogum wrote.

Furthermore, the high-energy video was full of brief cameos as Cardi and Latto twerked and flexed across a variety of retail outlets. Offset and BabyDrill both made an appearance, as did LSU's Angel Reese. Additionally, Cardi name-dropping the 2023 NCAA National Champions led the school to invite her to campus.

Read More: Cardi B Teams Up With The Museum Of Ice Cream For Whipshots Valentine's Day Collab

[via]