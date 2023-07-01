Madison Beer Rips Into “Fan” Following Horrendous Body-Shaming Comments

They said WHAT to Madison!?

BYHayley Hynes
Madison Beer Rips Into “Fan” Following Horrendous Body-Shaming Comments

Madison Beer, a renowned singer and Twitch streamer, recently made headlines when she stood up to a body-shaming troll. The incident sparked a widespread online discussion about fan behavior and the prevalence of body-shaming on social media platforms.

Beer, who has been a social media sensation for years, has amassed over 18 million followers on TikTok and 37 million on Instagram. She ventured into streaming on Twitch in June 2023, attracting a new audience and, unfortunately, some negative comments.

The Body-Shaming Comment

One particular comment, however, pushed Beer to respond. The troll, hiding behind the anonymity of the internet, made a derogatory remark about her weight. He advised her to do cardio because, according to him, men prefer skinny girls. He complimented her face but insisted that men love a thin-waisted girl.

Madison Beer: Her Retort

Unfazed by the body-shaming comment, Madison Beer retorted with a sharp response about the troll’s own appearance. She stated, “I wouldn’t touch you with a ten-foot pole if you paid me a million dollars.” This response went viral, with many applauding Beer for standing up to the body-shamer.

The Fan’s Response

Madison Beer Walking New York
Madison Beer is seen outside “Good Morning America” on April 24, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The troll, taken aback by Beer’s response, took to his Instagram stories to express his disappointment. He revealed that he suffers from b*polar disorder and depression, and that Beer’s response had broken his heart. He claimed to have always supported Beer despite not being a fan of her music and accused her of being rude to her fans.

Madison Beer: The Aftermath and Online Debate

Madison Beer Walking in Indio
Madison Beer is seen arriving to the Celsius Coachella party on April 14, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The incident has sparked a significant online debate about parasocial relationships with influencers and rampant body-shaming on social media. Critics argue that fans often feel entitled to comment on every aspect of a celebrity’s life, including their physical appearance, without considering the potential harm their words can cause.

This is not the first time Madison Beer has faced body-shaming. She reportedly deleted a video in May after a troll criticized her bikini body. However, her recent response to the body-shaming troll has been hailed as a powerful stand against body-shaming, encouraging more people to speak out against such behaviour.

Conclusion

In a world where body-shaming is rampant, especially on social media platforms, Madison Beer’s response serves as a reminder that everyone, regardless of their public status, deserves respect and should not be subjected to unsolicited comments about their body. It’s a wake-up call for everyone to be more mindful of their words and actions online.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.