Ne-Yo Continues Trans Discourse With Another Statement: “I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING”

After Ne-Yo’s comments about young children changing their gender identity during a VladTV interview went viral, the “So Sick” hitmaker has been feeling the heat. He initially doubled down on his statement that parents should think twice about giving their young ones so much freedom in that department, but later on Monday (August 7), a formal apology appeared on Ne-Yo’s Twitter account. In that, he promised to further educate himself on the LGBTQ+ community so that he could approach future conversations with more empathy. Some were happy enough with that response, but based on his latest IG post, it seems the R&B star may not have approved of the message that went out.

“Ok. This s**t is getting out of hand. FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH. I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING FOR HAVING AN OPINION. AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR,” the Arkansas native wrote under a black-and-white video posted to his feed a few hours ago. He went on to apologize to anyone hurt by his own imperfections and mistakes before making it clear that he’s not willing to compromise his integrity on the topic of transgender children. “My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I’m entitled to it,” Ne-Yo declared.

Ne-Yo Sets the Record Straight… Again

“I don’t care what y’all do with yours. That’s YOURS. This is how I FEEL. If one of my seven kids were to decide that [they] wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they’re old enough and mature enough to make that decision… So be it. Not gonna love em’ any less,” the entertainer further explained. “Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless. But this isn’t even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion.” At the end of his message, Yo reminded his followers that “LOVE IS THE ONLY TRUE POWER.”

Seeing as Ne-Yo is a father of seven, we can completely understand why he would want to have a say in his own children’s future. However, where critics online seem to take issue is with the singer’s condemnation of the way other people raise their little ones. See a recent photo of Yo and his family at the link below, and let us know if you think he owes upset internet users an apology or not in the comments.

