Ne-Yo Formally Apologizes For Transgender Children Hot Take

On the internet, hearing hot takes isn’t at all uncommon, but when they come from a celebrity, a debate often ensues immediately after. The latest star to cause a stir with their words is Ne-Yo, who shared during an interview with VladTV that he’s not in support of underage people changing their gender. “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” the “So Sick” singer said at the time. “If your little boy comes to you and says ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that? When did it become a good idea to let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves?”

When backlash for those comments came rolling in, Ne-Yo doubled down on his statements, making it clear that he isn’t anti-trans. Unfortunately, that response only brought in more turmoil, resulting in the R&B icon sharing another message with fans – this time via Twitter. “After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” he began. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive.”

Ne-Yo Responds to Backlash to Hot Take on the LGBTQ+ Community

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Ne-Yo then went on to admit that gender identity is “nuanced,” and he plans to “better educate [himself] on the topic, so [he] can approach future conversations with more empathy. The 43-year-old wrapped up by writing, “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

Ne-Yo then went on to admit that gender identity is "nuanced," and he plans to "better educate [himself] on the topic, so [he] can approach future conversations with more empathy. The 43-year-old wrapped up by writing, "At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone's freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness."

