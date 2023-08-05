Phor Tells People To Stay In Their Lane Over Dog Cage OnlyFans Picture

The internet went a little wild earlier this week after Phor Brumfield, best known for his time on Blank Ink Crew: Chicago, posted an NSFW image to X. It’s honestly nothing new for the inkmaster and OnlyFans creator, whose pinned xeet is an advertisement for fully nude tattoo sessions. In fact, Phor’s entire account is mostly advertising his OnlyFans content (and good for him, get that bag). However, one picture in particular that had his account going viral was one that featured Phor locked in a dog cage. “Got put in “time out”… i been a bad boy 🤷🏾‍♂️ 🐕‍🦺… find out what happens next subscribe while it’s free >>>,” Phor captioned the image alongside a link to his OnlyFans.

Despite this being a relatively tame image in comparison to some of Phor’s other content on social media, people lost their minds over the image. These negative reactions primarily came after the image was posted to Instagram pages like The Neighborhood Talk and The Shade Room, where most of the content (i.e. that this is fetish content for this OnlyFans page being promoted on this SW X account) was stripped away. People were horrified of kink content being posted on main, despite the fact that X is one of the few social media platforms that is considered safe and viable for sex workers to use. The reaction was so fierce outside of his usual circles that Phor had to issue a response to the backlash.

Phor Responds To Backlash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“Imma say this one time only. I don’t bother nobody. Anybody who knows me know that I don’t bother nobody. I’ve been a laid back n***a most of my life, most of this whole TV shit. I been chilling. Now that I’m at a place where I’m good and I’m getting my mind right and I’m doing what I wanna do outside of tattooing and music and TV shows n***a, I’m just doing me, I’m just living my life. You should live yours too. Just leave me alone. Y’all are bothering me but attaching yourself to my name about something in the past. If if was me on the other end, and I got everyone calling me about X, Y, Z, I’d be like, shit it don’t concern me. I don’t go troll or be under everything. I’m just asking y’all one thing. Just leave me the fuck alone.”

This and the Lena the Plug “drama” in recent weeks sadly shows just how demonized sex work is in 2023. Drama aggregators such as The Neighborhood Talk essentially forced this statement from Phor by taking his content and posting it out of context to generate engagement. Sex work is valid, and also one of the oldest professional in the world. And yet every time it enters the public eye, people freak out about it. As Phor said, he’s not bothering anyone and he’s just trying to make his bank like everyone else.

