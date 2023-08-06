Phor’s Baby Mama Speaks Out About Viral Dog Cage Photo

Phor’s been making headlines this week for a viral photo of him in a dog cage. It was a promotional photo for his OnlyFans page, and it definitely managed to get social media users talking. The photo was posted on his Twitter account with the caption, “Got put in ‘time out’… i been a bad boy… find out what happens next subscribe while it’s free >>>.” The Blank Ink Crew: Chicago star was then instantly met with subsequent clowning online for the post.

Now, the mother of his child, Nina Austin, has spoken out about the situation. She’s not pleased with the post, sharing her thoughts in a recent clip. “I don’t condone it,” she explained, “I’m dealing with it first hand before anybody.” Austin continued, “I’m not gonna say that I haven’t entertained certain actions or participated in certain actions, cuz I have, but y’all didn’t see it.” She then went on to describe how she was just as “shocked” as everyone else upon seeing the post, revealing that it was “gut-wrenching.”

Nina Austin On Phor’s Viral Dog Cage Photo

Amid the drama surrounding the photo, Phor shared a response. In his statement, he asks people to stop discussing it, and to just leave him alone. “Imma say this one time only. I don’t bother nobody. Anybody who knows me know that I don’t bother nobody. I’ve been a laid back n***a most of my life, most of this whole TV sh*t. I been chilling,” he writes. “Now that I’m at a place where I’m good and I’m getting my mind right and I’m doing what I wanna do outside of tattooing and music and TV shows n***a, I’m just doing me, I’m just living my life. You should live yours too. Just leave me alone.“

His statement continues, “Y’all are bothering me but attaching yourself to my name about something in the past. If if was me on the other end, and I got everyone calling me about X, Y, Z, I’d be like, sh*t it don’t concern me. I don’t go troll or be under everything. I’m just asking y’all one thing. Just leave me the f*ck alone.”

