50 Cent Honors Grandfather After His Passing: “He Sacrificed For All Of Us”

Curtis Jackson Sr. was 91 years old.

Yesterday, 50 Cent took to Instagram to announce the death of his grandfather, Curtis Jackson Sr. While the loss is surely a difficult one to face, it looks like the performer is approaching it with a positive mindset. Curtis Jackson Sr. was 91 years old at the time of his passing, and his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“You do know none of this sh*t really matters, [winking emoji] we can’t take it with us. I lost my Grandfather last night, now he can go everywhere with me," Fif wrote. In a subsequent post, he shared a series of photos of his late family member, penning a heartfelt message about his grandfather and his sense of humor.

50 Cent Remembers Curtis Jackson Sr.

"My old man is tuff act to follow, he sacrificed for all of us. He made me smile every time I saw him," he began. "The Last time he went to the hospital he was dehydrated so the nurse couldn’t find a vein. I came in, I said pop you alright? He said no🤨, she stick me again and I’m a start shooting. LOL 😆 I almost fell out! 😆🤣😂 South Side we out side WTF!" Clearly, despite struggling with health issues, Jackson Sr. never failed to cheer up those around him.