lionsgate
- TV"Twilight" TV Show In The Works At Lionsgate"Twilight" is reportedly headed to the small screen in a new project from Lionsgate.By Ben Mock
- TVLionsgate Faces $300M Lawsuit Over 50 Cent's Alleged Threats Towards "Power" KingpinThe man claims Lionsgate allowed 50 Cent to intimidate him after he filed a $1B lawsuit over the "Power" universe.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNext "Saw" Film Confirmed, Will Arrive Halloween 2023: ReportThe horror franchise's producers issued a statement about the upcoming film, and a returning director has been named.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Slams Starz After Saying He Wants To Purchase Network50 Cent says he can't work with STARZ anymore after episode 7 of "BMF" gets pushed back. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Brings In Big Bucks For StarzCEO of Lionsgate reveals how many subscriptions 50 Cent's "Raising Kanan" brought to Starz in its first week. By Aron A.
- MoviesKevin Hart & Cate Blanchette To Star In "Borderlines" AdaptionKevin Hart to star in the film adaption of the popular video game "Borderlands."By Azure Johnson
- TV"Dear White People" Star Jeremy Tardy Not Returning For Season 4Jeremy Tardy says he won't be returning to "Dear White People" after citing racial discrimination during contract negotiations.By Cole Blake
- TVNick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Delayed To 2021 As Result Of Podcast CommentsThe aftermath of Nick Cannon's rant continues to mount.By Madusa S.
- MoviesSeth Rogen Producing Movie About Society-Destroying MemeIt's all fun and games until the memes turn on you.By Lynn S.
- TV50 Cent Producing Black Superhero Animated Series "Trill League"A blend of superheroes, anime and hip hop. By Noah C
- TVNick Cannon Gets Daytime Talk Show Set To Air In 2020: "I Found My Audience"Nick Cannon's headed to daytime television. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesMaster P's Next Film "Get Da Bag" Gets Writer & Director, Slated For 2020 ReleaseThe movie is supposed to be something like "Set It Off."By Erika Marie
- MoviesChris Rock's "Saw" Reboot Release Date Bumped Up By Five MonthsThe reboot of "Saw" is currently filming in Toronto.By Aron A.
- MusicMary J. Blige Signs First-Look Television Deal With LionsgateMary making moves.By hnhh
- MoviesMary J. Blige Inks First-Look TV Deal With LionsgateMary still winning.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChris Rock To Reboot "Saw" Horror Movie FranchiseChris Rock's jumping into the realm of horror films. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart & "Ride Along" Director Reportedly Working On "Monopoly" Live-Action FilmKevin Hart's next project has passed GO!By Chantilly Post
- MusicMaster P Signs New Deal With Lionsgate To Produce His Own BiopicMaster P shares a bit more details on his biopic.By Aron A.
- Movies"Hellboy" Trailer Leaks From New York Comic-ConThe bootleg copy of the trailer has since been removed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCommon Signs Lionsgate TV Deal To Create & Produce ProjectsLionsgate taps Common for the future of television. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Orange Is the New Black" Drops Teaser Trailer & Release Date For Season 6It looks like the ladies are headed to the max security sector. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHalle Berry To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 3"Halle Berry returns to the big screen in "John Wick: Chapter 3."By Safra D
- EntertainmentA 2 Live Crew Biopic Is In The WorksAnother classic hip-hop act is coming to the big screen.By Matt F