“General Hospital” Star Johnny Wactor Shot And Killed During Robbery

Actor Johnny Wactor of General Hospital was shot and killed by armed robbers. The robbers reportedly wanted to steal his catalytic converter as he was defending a female coworker. At around 3:25 a.m., Wactor encountered the three robbers. He witnessed them jacking up his car while escorting the companion, who remains nameless, to her own vehicle. Grant, his brother, told the Daily Mail this information on Saturday. “We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Wactor’s grieving brother said.

“He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’” The brother of Wactor continued, “And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.” Grant used the Los Angeles Police Department's evaluation of the situation to claim that the actor was trying to defend his coworker when the guys opened fire. The robbers left the scene in a different car, and according to the police, they were all wearing masks. As of Monday morning, their identities remained unknown.

Johnny Wactor Shot And Killed Defending Co-Worker Form Robbers

Scarlett, his mother, told TMZ that although her son didn't approach the men or attempt to fight them, they shot him and then left the area. Around 3 a.m. PT, the police classified the event as an attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Wactor was taken to the hospital by paramedics and later declared deceased. Johnny was working later than normal that night, according to his mother, and he sometimes took on extra bartending duties in between acting jobs. Three coworkers followed him out, two of whom went off on their own before Wactor and the lady he was walking with head a confrontation with the car robbers.

“We are completely devastated,” Wactor’s grandmother, Barbara, told The Daily Mail. “He was just walking to his car. It’s senseless.” Overall, the killing of Johnny Wactor is a tragedy, and he is a victim of senseless violence. His family is understandably devastated. His mother called him “a light in a dark room,” to reporters citing how her son protected his coworker.

