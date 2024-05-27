“General Hospital” Star Johnny Wactor Shot And Killed During Robbery

BYJamil David439 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Red Carpet Premiere Of "Silent River"
GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Johnny Wactor, actor Amy Tsang and Adrian Bernardo attend the red carpet premiere of "Silent River" at Laemmle Glendale on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The soap star shielded his co-worker from danger.

Actor Johnny Wactor of General Hospital was shot and killed by armed robbers. The robbers reportedly wanted to steal his catalytic converter as he was defending a female coworker. At around 3:25 a.m., Wactor encountered the three robbers. He witnessed them jacking up his car while escorting the companion, who remains nameless, to her own vehicle. Grant, his brother, told the Daily Mail this information on Saturday. “We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Wactor’s grieving brother said.

“He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’” The brother of Wactor continued, “And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.” Grant used the Los Angeles Police Department's evaluation of the situation to claim that the actor was trying to defend his coworker when the guys opened fire. The robbers left the scene in a different car, and according to the police, they were all wearing masks. As of Monday morning, their identities remained unknown.

Read More: Bill Walton Passes Away From Cancer At 71

Johnny Wactor Shot And Killed Defending Co-Worker Form Robbers

Scarlett, his mother, told TMZ that although her son didn't approach the men or attempt to fight them, they shot him and then left the area. Around 3 a.m. PT, the police classified the event as an attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Wactor was taken to the hospital by paramedics and later declared deceased. Johnny was working later than normal that night, according to his mother, and he sometimes took on extra bartending duties in between acting jobs. Three coworkers followed him out, two of whom went off on their own before Wactor and the lady he was walking with head a confrontation with the car robbers.

“We are completely devastated,” Wactor’s grandmother, Barbara, told The Daily Mail. “He was just walking to his car. It’s senseless.” Overall, the killing of Johnny Wactor is a tragedy, and he is a victim of senseless violence. His family is understandably devastated. His mother called him “a light in a dark room,” to reporters citing how her son protected his coworker.  

Read More: Sonya Eddy, "General Hospital" Star, Dead At 55

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesTVSay Her Name: Remembering Black Women Who Died At The Hands Of Police2.5K
Johnny Nunez/Getty ImagesTVLil Reese New Shooting Details Released38.8K
Bennett Raglin / Getty ImagesTVNew Video Confirms Benny The Butcher Is Okay, No Longer Hospitalized8.6K
Johnny Nunez/WireImage GettyTVBenny The Butcher Shot In Leg During Attempted Robbery16.9K