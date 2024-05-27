Bill Walton Passes Away From Cancer At 71

Multiple sources state that Bill Walton, a former NBA MVP and Hall of Famer who went on to become one of the game's great commentators, has passed away from cancer. Walton was 71 years old. Before being chosen first overall in the 1974 NBA Draft, Walton was a standout player at UCLA under John Wooden. He played for the Trail Blazers, Clippers, and Celtics for ten seasons, missing five due to foot problems. If not for his health problems, Walton's career might have placed him among the top echelon of Basketball players. Walton passed away on Monday, the NBA said in a statement, surrounded by his loved ones.

"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams." The NBA commish added, "Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans."

Prior to switching to college basketball in 2012, Walton worked as a main analyst for NBA games for ESPN and ABC when he first started there in 2002. In 2009, the American Sportscasters Association listed him among the best 50 sportscasters of all time. Additionally, he also worked for CBS and NBC. The 6-foot-11 Walton, selected first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1974 NBA draft, spent ten seasons in the league, winning titles with both the Blazers (1977) and the Boston Celtics (1986). Over his career, he recorded 6,215 points (13.3 per game), 4,923 rebounds (10.5 per game), 1,034 blocks (2.2 per game), and 1,590 assists, all of which contributed to his double-double average. Additionally, Walton was a two-time All-Star who finished first in the NBA in blocks and rebounds in 1977. In 1986, he was named Sixth Man of the Year.

"What I will remember most about him was his zest for life," Adam Silver said in his statement. "He was a regular presence at league events -- always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered." He concluded his statement by saying, "As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him." Overall, it is a sad day for the NBA as it grieves one of its seminal figures in Walton.

