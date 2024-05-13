Bill Simmons Hints On Podcast That NBC's NBA Deal Is Confirmed

NBC has caused quite a stir with their bid to secure NBA rights for the next season. The Deal would push TNT out of the NBA business. The NBA hasn't formally confirmed which network prevailed in the bidding war to broadcast league games. Based on Bill Simmons' comments, it appears that NBC has emerged victorious. Additionally, this means that Inside the NBA is set to come to an end. Turner Sports had to match or exceed NBC's offer. Now, NBA fans are already mourning the iconic late-night basketball show. If the news is true, fans are going to miss watching Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson together.

TNT's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, had to dig deep, shelling out $2.8 billion to win the bidding war over NBC. Additionally, NBC was reportedly prepared to pay $2.5 billion for the NBA broadcasting rights. During the most recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the media personality hinted that NBC has come out on top. Overall, while there could be an Inside the NBA on NBC, it's clear that it will not be the same, leaving fans to wonder about the future of their beloved show.

Bill Simmons Says NBC’s NBA Bid Has Won Over TNT

Bill Simmons, a trusted NBA insider, asserts that for two weeks the deal has been done. He says, “One of the funniest things ever is that we’re all pretending the TV deal wasn’t done like a week-and-a-half ago.” He continued, “I think it’s done. I think Warner already lost it. I don’t know why we’re waiting til after the playoffs. Maybe that’s how they have to do it, but it’s a wrap. NBC’s getting it.” Unfortunately for Inside the NBA fans, Simmons' track record suggests that he might be spot on with his assessment.

NBA fans should probably savor these next few weeks of the playoffs. Inside the NBA has become an iconic fixture in basketball. The chemistry between everyone is special, and other networks like ESPN have been trying to replicate it unsuccessfully for a decade. Furthermore, even if it comes back on NBC, it won't be the same. The show was able to go to places other sports shows couldn't because it operated more like a late-night talk show. Overall, if the news is true, it will be a sad day for NBA fans. Ultimately, it will be the end of an era when Inside the NBA isn’t on TV anymore.

