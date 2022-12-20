Sonya Eddy, who starred in the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 55. The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, confirmed her passing in a statement on Tuesday.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” Valentini wrote. “I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a bit dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Sonya Eddy attends the Premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

ABC also confirmed Eddy’s passing in an email to Page Six: “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson … and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our ‘GH’ family when she joined the show in 2006.”

No details regarding her death were provided as of Tuesday afternoon. Octavia Spencer reflected on her passing in a statement on Instagram.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her,” Spencer wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

In addition to her work on General Hospital, Eddy also appeared in episodes of Seinfeld, Fresh Off the Boat, Glee, and more. She also was included as a regular cast member in the spin-off, General Hospital: Night Shift.

Check out Octavia Spencer’s Instagram post below.

[Via]