Malcolm Mays Gets Into Altercation With Police At "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Party

The actor had an unfortunate run in with the police.

Malcolm Mays gained notoriety on Thursday, June 6, when a video emerged of him being led by police out of the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere party in New York City. In a video posted by 9MagTV, Mays engages in a brief argument with two police officers. He was seen demonstrating to bystanders that he was not trying to be hostile. "I'm trying to tell you," the actor could be heard shouting as the police took him from the property and shut the steel gates behind him. As the 34-year-old performer seems to be telling her to head back to the party, a woman dressed in red is seen attempting to comfort him. Malcolm then turns to face a Black man in a black suit standing behind the authorities and tells him that the police "can't protect you," after approaching them to say, "All you ni**as are bi**hes."

The actor then appears to leave the scene before returning to the barricade to speak with the police again. Before inquiring as to whether the police are aware of the identity of the Black man wearing the outfit, he queries whether they do. The Snowfall actor lashes out at the police after they inform him that they don't know who he is, saying. He said, “And that’s the problem. You just listen to whoever is talking to you, but when I talk, you don’t want to listen, right? ‘Cause I’m a Black man, but this mothaf**ker got a suit on, so you listening to his bi**h, ni**a.”

Malcolm Mays Gets Into A Police Altercation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: (L-R) Joey Bada$$, Patina Miller and Malcolm M. Mays attend the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Later, @pictureswithq made it clear that there was no script for the occurrence. The photographer stated that Malcolm had left the premiere and was waiting at the door when the event happened. Since they weren't sure who he was, security wanted him to relocate. They apparently started physically removing him from the entryway after he refused. Although the reason for the argument is never shown in the video, it seems that Mays thought the police were treating him unfairly at the time. As additional details about the issue become available, we will make sure to provide further updates. Overall, the situation with Malcolm Mays is unfortunate.