Danger From "For The Love Of Ray J" Goes On Unhinged Racist Rant

Fans believe she needs to be accountable for her own problems.

For The love Of Ray J was a fan-favorite show on VH1 back in the day. Overall, it was very much in the same vein as Flavor Of Love. There were some iconic characters on the show, and Ray J was certainly able to increase his profile with the series. However, there are some former contestants who seem to be upset about their time on their show. Some are even using how their life has turned out as an excuse for going on racist rants.

Below, you can see that Danger from For The Love Of Ray J is one of those people. In her rant, she claimed that black people have been the source of all of her problems. She claims that had she married a white man, she wouldn't be dealing with what she's going through right now. It is a cruel, absurd, and harmful rant that has left many fans in a state of shock. In fact, most believe that Danger is to blame for her own problems and that she should hold her own self accountable.

For The Love Of Ray J Contestant Goes Viral

"People need to learn to take accountability! Take accountability for your choices in life. Why is that so hard for people to do? Excuses," one person wrote. "Take some accountability. Your life is that way because you made it that way," wrote another. This sentiment was all over the comments at The Neighborhood Talk. Hopefully, these comments are a wake up call for Danger.