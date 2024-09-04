Danger From "For The Love Of Ray J" Goes On Unhinged Racist Rant

BYAlexander Cole212 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 25, 2015
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Ray J seen filming on location for 'Driven To Love 101' on the streets of Battery Park City on June 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Fans believe she needs to be accountable for her own problems.

For The love Of Ray J was a fan-favorite show on VH1 back in the day. Overall, it was very much in the same vein as Flavor Of Love. There were some iconic characters on the show, and Ray J was certainly able to increase his profile with the series. However, there are some former contestants who seem to be upset about their time on their show. Some are even using how their life has turned out as an excuse for going on racist rants.

Below, you can see that Danger from For The Love Of Ray J is one of those people. In her rant, she claimed that black people have been the source of all of her problems. She claims that had she married a white man, she wouldn't be dealing with what she's going through right now. It is a cruel, absurd, and harmful rant that has left many fans in a state of shock. In fact, most believe that Danger is to blame for her own problems and that she should hold her own self accountable.

Read More: Ray J Reacts To Princess Love & John Boyega Dating Rumors, Apologizes To Monica

For The Love Of Ray J Contestant Goes Viral

"People need to learn to take accountability! Take accountability for your choices in life. Why is that so hard for people to do? Excuses," one person wrote. "Take some accountability. Your life is that way because you made it that way," wrote another. This sentiment was all over the comments at The Neighborhood Talk. Hopefully, these comments are a wake up call for Danger.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Danger is going to face real-life consequences for what she said? Did you ever watch For The Love Of Ray J during its infamous run during the 2000s on VH1? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ray J Responds To Princess Love's Divorce Filing By Requesting Custody

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...