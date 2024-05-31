Matt Rife Forced To Take A Break From Comedy Tour After Medical Issue

The comedian is being cautious after a health scare.

According to reports, Matt Rife is pausing a run of shows on his comedy tour in order to take some much-needed time off after almost passing out from tiredness. In a message, ticket holders for the forthcoming concert claim that Rife was almost unconscious on his way to play two gigs at the University of Indiana on Wednesday due to tremendous tiredness. Rife's medical team urged him to take a vacation right now, and that's precisely what he's doing. He plans to resume the tour in Memphis on June 12.

Matt has canceled his scheduled performances in Nashville, Tennessee's Ryman Auditorium and The Chicago Theatre. The Chicago gigs have been rescheduled for the end of December by him. For now, the Nashville event is canceled; a replacement date will be announced soon. Ticket buyers will receive a refund if they are unable to attend at a later date. Starting tonight at the Chicago Theatre, the comedian was supposed to play eight straight sold-out shows, shattering the theater record.

Matt Rife Is Taking A Medical Break

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Matt Rife speaks during the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

According to reports, Matt Rife abruptly canceled his gigs yesterday, citing a medical issue, which infuriated many fans who had been anticipating seeing the big-time artist perform live. The message said, "On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue," the email reads. "Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks." "Future dates will not be affected," the note promised. The comic is scheduled to return to the road on June 12 in Memphis.

After maintaining a rigorous performance schedule of over forty shows a month for the past year and a half, Matt took to social media to express his regret over the sudden cancellation. He also shared that this is the first time he has experienced such a health issue. His words highlight the severity of the situation. In his message, he reassured his followers of his love and commitment. He then emphasized the importance of prioritizing his health in this instance. Overall, it seems like the comedian needed to take a long break due to his schedule.