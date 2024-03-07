Comedian Claims He Witnessed Matt Rife Trade Sexual Favors For Fame, Internet Calls Cap

Comedian Nima Yamini has gone viral for a story he recently shared about Matt Rife on social media. Yamini claims to have been in a meeting with "two Hollywood execs" along with Rife in which the Hollywood execs demanded oral sex in exchange for making the two men famous. Yamini claims that he left in disgust but that Rife was "already sucking both d-cks simultaneously before I even left the room." The story quickly went viral, particularly finding traction amongst right-wing conspiracy theorists like Dom Lucre.

However, most of the internet called cap on the story. First, Yamini has an online reputation for satire and exaggerated comedy, meaning that the story is most likely fake. Furthermore, many people questioned why Yamini would name Rife but not the Hollywood execs. Additionally, the age gap between Yamini and Rife would likely make Rife a teenager in the story. This would imply that Yamini didn't intervene when seeing a teenager being pressured into sex. Finally, the story almost perfectly fits the longstanding right-wing conspiracy theory about Hollywood being full of gay liberal sex fiends. Rife is yet to respond to the "allegations".

Matt Rife Feuds With A Six-Year-Old

Of course, Rife has found a new level of infamy over the last year or so. In December, a few weeks after Rife was embroiled in drama about a domestic violence joke, Rife began a bizarre feud with a six-year-old on TikTok. Rife told the child that Santa Claus doesn't exist and that the child's mother buys his presents with her "OnlyFans profits". The interaction came after the child stitched a clip of Rife saying Jupiter has a ring in order to tell him that Saturn is the planet better known for its rings. Rife ranted at the child in the comments, making the statements that have now landed him back in hot water. Most people see the feud as Rife once again punching down for no apparent reason.

However, Rife has also become something of a meme. Following his initial scandal, a plastic surgeon on TikTok made a brief skit that didn't mention Rife by name but alluded to his scandal. Rife chose to respond to the surgeon, commenting "Lying about medical history is illegal" in the comments. This led to a wave of mockery aimed at Rife as to many people, the comment was emblematic of not being able to take what he dished out. Furthermore, the surgeon took things a step further by issuing Rife an apology in the form of a special needs helmet.

