Selling Sunset
- MusicKanye West Selling Near-Gutted Malibu Home For $53MYe apparently took out much of the interior design on the Malibu home, which he purchased for $57M.By Aron A.
- TVMichael B. Jordan's Bedroom Game Is Weak, Bre Tiesi Alleges On "Selling Sunset" ReunionTiesi apologized to the women in the audience whose dreams she might've crushed with her confession.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBre Tiesi Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Selling Sunset" Star Worth?The intriguing tale of Bre Tiesi's rise in Hollywood showcases a potent mix of talent, perseverance, and shrewdness.By Jake Skudder
- TVNick Cannon Spoils Bre Tiesi With A Lambo After She Discusses Child Support On "Selling Sunset"According to Cannon, his bank account also belongs to his six baby mamas.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBre Tiesi Reveals Nick Cannon May Not Pay Child Support Due To Abundance Of OffspringBre tells all on Netflix's "Selling Sunset."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Selling Sunset" Star Jason Oppenheim Lists His Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Mansion For $8 MillionThe 5,000 square foot home features a massage room, a sauna, and a pool, among other luxuries.By Hayley Hynes