Anderson .Paak To Play "Malibu" In Its Entirety On 2024 Tour—What To Know

Anderson .Paak's 2024 U.S. tour celebrates his acclaimed album "Malibu," performing it in full with special guests Maurice Brown and GAWD.

Today, Anderson .Paak revealed exciting news about his 2024 tour across the United States. This tour is set to celebrate his critically acclaimed second studio album, Malibu, released in 2016 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Fans can look forward to Anderson performing Malibu in its entirety during this Fall tour, promising a nostalgic yet fresh experience of his celebrated work.

The 14-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Wednesday, September 18, in Bend, OR, at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Anderson .Paak will also make stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Philadelphia before wrapping up on Sunday, October 13, in Atlanta, GA, at Lakewood Amphitheatre. Special guests Maurice Brown and GAWD will join Anderson on all dates, adding to the hype surrounding the tour.

Moreover, Malibu marked a significant milestone in Anderson Paak's career. The album followed his EP Link Up & Suede with Knxwledge (as the duo NxWorries) and his celebrated appearances on Dr. Dre’s Compton album. As fans gear up for the tour, they can anticipate a dynamic live performance that celebrates Malibu's enduring impact.

How To Get Tickets

This is a must-see tour that is expected to sell out from one date to the next. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general sale beginning Friday, June 28 at 9:00 am local time at andersonpaak.com.

Wed Sep 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *^

Thu Sep 26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

Fri Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Wed Oct 02 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Oct 05 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Wed Oct 09 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Oct 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater