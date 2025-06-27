After collaborating on the hit song “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” BigXThaPlug and Shaboozey link back up for the magnetic track “Home.” The song was revealed last week with X and Shaboozey shooting a music video for it in Dallas. The collaboration further deepens BigX’s journey into Country music after dominating hip-hop in 2024.

“Home” crosses boundaries. It blends trap rhythms with the emotional pull of Country. Their collaboration is natural. It speaks to a broad audience without losing its core.

The track rides on rolling trap drums and warm acoustic layers. Shaboozey’s country-tinged vocals glide over the beat, adding depth and soul. The production balances swagger and intimacy while exploring themes of home, belonging, and redemption. It feels fresh yet familiar—like returning to a place that shaped you.

“Home” erases curiosity about BigXThaPlug’s absence from the Lil Baby WHAM World Tour that he missed due to injury. Fans and critics praise “Home” for its honesty. It doesn’t chase trends. It blends genres in a way that feels real.

"X boutta take over the game!!!!!! Been saying that," commented a fan on YouTube. Another fan wrote, "Wooow, Boozey killed it and as we know tha biggest tha largest doesn't disappoint."

Set to release of X's next album, the song builds on his steady rise following his 2024 album Take Care, a project that saw him push beyond regional expectations. The collaboration presents a snapshot of where Southern hip-hop and modern country is going.

The collaboration invites listeners to reflect on themes of belonging, redemption, and the search for safe ground. It is a track that feels both familiar and fresh, like revisiting a childhood street and seeing it through mature eyes.

“Home” - BigXThaPlug ft. Shaboozey