Pharrell Campaigns To Bring Back Arts Competition At Summer Olympics

P thinks it would benefit the world.

Pharrell was one of the many celebrities who attended the Louis Vutton party during the Summer Olympics. The artist's inclusion was a no brainer, given his role as the brand's creative director. One thing that attendees didn't expect, though, was Pharrell campaigning to change the Olympic games. Or rather, to change them back to how they used to be. During the event, the multi-talented entertainer said that the arts competition should be restored.

Pharrell spoke on the abandoned competition during the aforementioned LV party. "We get to remind people that at one point, the Olympics actually had the arts as a section that ran all these competitions," he explained. Sculpture, architecture, visual arts. The idea we get to put the arts back in….Why not take this moment to bring awareness?" The arts competition that Pharrell references was introduced back in 1912. Apparently, five medals were awarded in the fields of music, painting, architecture, literature and sculpture. The arts competition was removed from the Olympics in 1948, however. An attempt to bring them back for the 1952 games proved unsuccessful.

Pharrell Wants To Encourage Younger Artists

Pharrell using his voice to promote the arts makes complete sense. He has done so for the bulk of his career. During a 2012 interview with Complex, the artist claimed that every facet of his career, whether it be music or fashion, allows him to express himself. It provides the ultimate challenge and the ultimate reward. "What’s music without fashion, you know," he noted. "What is fashion without music? They’re all basically ways to express yourself. Musically you express yourself and fashion-wise you express yourself. Some people who are good at one thing and some people are great at all three."

Pharrell is continuing to walk the walk in his career. Piece by Piece, the upcoming film about his life, is slated to close out the esteemed London Film Festival. The film is animated, and all of the characters will be depicted as LEGOs. Once more, the artist saw LEGO as metaphor for creating. "Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination," he wrote in a statement. "Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too."