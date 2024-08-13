Dr. Dre Wants To Try Out For The 2028 Summer Olympics

Dr. Dre wants to be a fixture at the Los Angeles games in 2028.

After a highly successful Summer Olympic Games in Paris, they passed the flag over to Los Angeles. The City of Angels is hosting the event in 2028, and it will certainly be a star-studded affair. Long Beach native Snoop Dogg, who served as a correspondent during the last two Games, will be unlikely to miss such a homecoming opportunity. The same goes for his partner-in-crime, Dr. Dre. Dre and Snoop performed at a special event on Venice Beach to celebrate the handoff. Now, Dre confirms that he will be in Los Angeles in four years. It is reasonable to assume that he will perform at the opening ceremony. However, he surprised fans when he told Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight that he plans to try out for Olympic competition.

In the interview, Dre announced that he plans to try out for the 2028 Olympics. When Turner asked what sport he was interested in, he gave a surprising answer. "Archery," he said. "I'm deadass serious." Dre admitted that he's been an avid archer for much of his life. He revealed to Turner that he had been on his junior high school's archery team. He took a break from the sport when his music career blossomed into what it is today, but picked it back up when his son bought him equipment for Father's Day.

Dr. Dre To Try Out For Olympic Archery In 2028

"I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90," Dre added. If he qualifies for the 2028 Summer Olympics, he would be among the oldest athletes to ever compete. He would be 63 years old in Los Angeles. The oldest athlete to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was Juan Antonio Jiménez Cobo, a Spanish equestrian.