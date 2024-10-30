J Prince Addresses Rumors His Office Was Raided By Feds

J Prince has set the record straight.

Today, rumors that J Prince's office was raided by federal agents have been circulating on social media. According to him, however, there is absolutely zero truth to them. Recently, the Rap-A-Lot Records founder spoke with Baller Alert to set the record straight, dismissing the rumors without any hesitation. He also slammed those spreading the false information, making it clear that he's not at all interested in engaging with them.

“The people that start these rumors, tell lies for a living," he told the outlet frankly. "I don’t have time to keep up with their bullsh*t.” It sounds like J Prince is fed up with fabricated stories about him popping up online, and fans can't blame him. Fortunately, it also appears that he has no problem firing back and shutting down people making up their own theories.

J Prince Shuts Down "Bullsh*t" Rumors About Office Raid

This is far from the first one he's had to deal with lately, after all. In fact, it's not even the first one this month. During an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee a few weeks ago, one of Diddy's former bodyguards Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman theorized that J Prince is allegedly behind the public downfall the mogul is currently experiencing. As for why he thinks this, Big Joe says that Diddy's alleged fight with Drake several years back could mean that J Prince still has hard feelings.

"After listening to people explain the situation to me, I think J Prince is one of the main culprits behind trying to destroy Puffy’s character," he alleged at the time. This remains unconfirmed at the time of writing. What do you think of rumors that J Prince's office was raided by federal agents spreading on X today? What about him finally setting the record straight? Can you blame him for being annoyed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...