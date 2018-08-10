sexual harrassment
- PoliticsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment FindingsGovernor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after it was found that he had sexually harassed multiple women.By Alex Zidel
- TVJurnee Smollett Says She's Been Sexual Harassed On Every Set Except OneJurnee Smollett says she has been sexually harassed on nearly every Hollywood set she's worked on.By Cole Blake
- GramCardi B Responds To Haters Who Think She Lied About Her #MeToo MomentCardi B shared a message regarding the backlash she received for telling her #metoo moment.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCoachella Takes Steps Against Sexual Harassment For 2019 FestivalCoachella doesn't want a repeat of the headlines from last year.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Says She's "Fortunate" To Not Be A Victim Of #MeToo Movement"I just tried to make better choices."By Chantilly Post
- SportsRachel Nichols Grills Mark Cuban On Mavericks’ Sexual Harassment InvestigationWatch Rachel Nichols' grill Mark Cuban following the Dallas Mavericks report of sexual misconduct a few years back.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRussel Simmons Rape Allegations: Drew Dixon Reveals Details Of RapeThe number of women who have come forward against him continues to grow.By Zaynab
- SocietyEx-Nike Employees Are Suing The Company For Gender DiscrimnationNike is facing yet another harassment issue. Is a roster shakeup imminent?By Devin Ch