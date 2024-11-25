Wack 100 Responds To Snoopy Badazz's Claims That Drake Can Come To Compton

Wack claims to have information that Snoopy doesn't.

Wack 100 thinks that Compton native Snoopy Badazz is trying start things between Drake and Kendrick Lamar again. Yesterday, the reported Death Row Records affiliate and Bloods gang member claiming that Drizzy is cool to come to Compton whenever. "I just got off the phone with some top dudes at OVO right now. I let them know to let Drake know that he good in Bompton. He good in L.A. Feel me?" Badazz began. "Whenever Drake wanna hit Bompton, whenever Drake wanna hit L.A., he can tap in with me. When you hit L.A., y’all good homie. I get him through here. Ain’t nobody worried about what these dudes talking about."

This quote and video were additional responses to Kendrick's surprise album GNX. Snoopy Badazz made it clear that he wasn't a big fan of the record and doesn't really jive with K. Dot overall. "@kendricklamar out here rapping like he tryna free the slaves... that 💩 was 🗑️," he said via an Instagram Story. He also added in that aforementioned clip, "It’s just Hip-Hop. It’s just Hip-Hop. Drake clearly the better artist. He clearly the big artist. We ain’t gonna let these haters turn this into something that it ain’t."

Wack 100 Tries To Quiet Snoopy Badazz's Message To Drake

This led many to believe that Snoopy was talking crazy and just saying things to say things. However, Wack 100 feels this is a more serious matter. He responded to the fellow California native, essentially trying to cool things down and dismiss his claims. "Snoopy Badazz, I don’t know what you doing. I don’t get it. We online with Drake’s team bro, they ain’t talk to you, they don’t know you, they ain’t got no plans on coming to Compton," the manager began.

"I don’t like what I’m seeing bro. Kendrick just dropped his album. It’s like you trying to create something to gaslight n****s over there in Compton to start saying s*** negative towards Drake. This ain’t the way. Like, keep the peace homie. Ain’t been no issues with Kendrick and Drake. It was a healthy rap battle." He then concluded with, "Far as I know homies over there ain’t talking about doing nothing to Drake and what you trying to do is say you bringing him over there to a certain location so n****s can start getting on the internet, making threats and saying crazy s*** but we ain’t doing that."

