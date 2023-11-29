ASAP Rocky Claims He "Controls Culture" In A New Interview

Earlier today, HighSnobiety published a new cover story on ASAP Rocky and some of the revelations he makes are already turning heads online. In the interview, he discusses all the ways his life has changed since becoming a parent. He also talked about a variety of creative projects and undertakings he's had recently. Though fans expecting information on a new album won't find much satisfaction, that doesn't mean Rocky isn't sharing anything interesting.

In one particular passage, he takes a less-than-modest approach to discussing his influence on music and pop culture. “I think while I’m still here, I got a duty to aspire to inspire. There’s really only a few people who control the culture, and when I tell you that I’m at the forefront, believe dat!" Rocky says in a quote from the interview. “Still to this day, to have that type of following, influence, control, and that power is magical and rare,” he elaborated when asked about his career longevity. Check out the full interview below.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Allegedly Threatened To Kill ASAP Relli

ASAP Rocky Speaks On His Influence

ASAP Rocky has been teasing a new album called Don't Be Dumb for a long time. When it does eventually release, it'll be his first new album since 2018's Testing. But in the meantime, he appears to be working on other new music entirely. In a recent tweet, Westside Gunn revealed that he had been in the studio with Rocky and Damon Albarn, apparently working on something for Albarn's Gorillaz project.

Earlier this year, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna had their second child together. It was just a few months ago that the child's name was publicly revealed to be Riot. Many fans liked the name a lot, especially when it's paired with the middle name Rose. But others thought it was corny for Rocky to release a new song with the same title right around when the baby's name was revealed. What do you think of A$AP Rocky's comments on his influence in a new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is ASAP Rocky's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]