Irv Gotti Sued For Alleged Multiple Accounts Of Sexual Assault On The Same Woman

Outsiders and fans of artists on the Murder Inc. Records label have been suspicious of Irv Gotti for quite some time. Part of their skepticism comes from his uncomfortable past comments about one of his biggest signees, Ashanti. On numerous occasions, the record producer claimed to have been in romantic relationship with the R&B star. However, she put those comments to bed in a past interview. "Let’s clear this up. We’re not gonna say relationship. We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never…Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description". Now, you could call these fortune tellers truth tellers after Irv Gotti's recent sexual assault accusations.

According to a report from Miami New Times, the controversial label head is being sued by a woman who is being referred to as, Jane Doe. She filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade County on July 11 and according to the documents, Doe claims that there were three separate times in which these assaults occurred. They allegedly took place from 2020 to 2022 in Miami, Atlanta, and Saint Martin. In one portion of the lawsuit, it says that this has continued to affect Doe even until now.

Fans Are Not Too Shocked About Irv Gotti's Sexual Assault Allegations

"As a result of this sexually abusive relationship, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward. These injuries continue and affect Plaintiff to this day." This woman states that her and Irv Gotti met through a mutual friend at a poker tournament in the summer of 2020. That is when he invited on a trip to Saint Martin where he eventually tried to force her to have sex. Apparently, if Doe did not comply, Gotti was going to send her on her way. That appears to be when they began their two-year relationship. In the suit, she says she only stayed "due to his power and influence in the music world".