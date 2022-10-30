On Friday, October 28, songstress Ashanti dropped her newest single, “Falling For You.” On the three-minute record, the New York native sang about getting over a breakup and blossoming despite having an aching heart.

She sang, “You gotta know I’m still in pain/And it’s driving me insane/I can’t have you how I want.”

Following the song’s drop, Ashanti checked in with The Shade Room to spill the details regarding the catchy record. “My new single ‘Falling For You’ is definitely about a real situation. It’s crazy– the timing of it,” she told the media outlet.

She added, “Art imitates life; life imitates art. It was from a very sincere, genuine, authentic place.” Many people in the comment section assumed that she was talking about Nelly because the two had been in a relationship for over ten years. However, Ashanti has neither confirmed nor denied those claims.

Staying on the topic of music, TSR asked the songstress if her sound had changed over the years. “[My style] has not changed too drastically,” she admitted. Sonically, her art is current. However, the messages and merit of her songs have remained the same since the beginning of her career.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Since she’s been in the music industry for over two decades, the artist believes her contributions are well-respected. “A lot of people know– but is there room for more? Probably.”

Ashanti threw in that most people don’t know that she has written all the records for all her albums. “I appreciate the love, but there’s always room for more people to understand,” she concluded.

Another subject that The Shade Room touched on was her public dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Irv Gotti. The music producer has mentioned Ashanti’s name for years, while she has sat back and let him. However, that all changed as of late.

When speaking on how she held her composure for so long, she stated, “I’ve always said, ‘elephants don’t swat flies.’ When there’s a lot of negative things going on… I fall back from that. I don’t play in the mud.”

Closing off on the topic, Ashanti stated, “I felt like I had to be strong enough, be honest, say my peace, and make it very clear.”