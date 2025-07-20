Ray J Says He's An "Embarrassment" To Brandy And Their Family

Ray J has been live-streaming a lot on his own or with guests, but his appearances on other media platforms are just as notable. He recently appeared on the Drop The Lo podcast from Evelyn Lozada and her daughter Shaniece Hairston and spoke on his strained relationship with his sister Brandy and their family.

According to AllHipHop, Lozada asked the singer where he stands with his sister, and his answer was quite saddening. He said he still has love for the fellow vocalist, but he feels like the family doesn't see eye to eye with him.

"I love my sister. But I’m an embarrassment… to them," Ray J remarked concerning Brandy. "I never wanted to be accepted [by my family]. I just feel like I’m an embarrassment. [...] You want me to be something else, but I’m superseding everything y’all doing," he added, addressing his family more directly.

However, per The Shade Room, Ray revealed that his children are still close with his sister and her own family unit. "My kids were over at Brandy’s house two days ago. I see her, I’m like, ‘What's up?’ But we haven’t talked." The Mississippi native said his son Epik is very close with Brandy, whereas her daughter Sy'Rai spends a lot of time with his kids.

Are Ray J And Brandy Related?

Ray J's strained sibling relationship with Brandy often connects back to some of his antics and social media moves. For example, she recently reached out to him after he tried to get Kai Cenat to do a stream with him.

"Come on Ray? What’s going on with you? You’re so much better than this!!" the singer texted her brother.