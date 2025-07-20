Ray J Says He's An "Embarrassment" To Brandy And Their Family

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1203 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Embarrassment Brandy Family Music News
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ray J has caught a lot of headlines as of late for his antics, and he's addressed his strained relationship with his sister Brandy before.

Ray J has been live-streaming a lot on his own or with guests, but his appearances on other media platforms are just as notable. He recently appeared on the Drop The Lo podcast from Evelyn Lozada and her daughter Shaniece Hairston and spoke on his strained relationship with his sister Brandy and their family.

According to AllHipHop, Lozada asked the singer where he stands with his sister, and his answer was quite saddening. He said he still has love for the fellow vocalist, but he feels like the family doesn't see eye to eye with him.

"I love my sister. But I’m an embarrassment… to them," Ray J remarked concerning Brandy. "I never wanted to be accepted [by my family]. I just feel like I’m an embarrassment. [...] You want me to be something else, but I’m superseding everything y’all doing," he added, addressing his family more directly.

However, per The Shade Room, Ray revealed that his children are still close with his sister and her own family unit. "My kids were over at Brandy’s house two days ago. I see her, I’m like, ‘What's up?’ But we haven’t talked." The Mississippi native said his son Epik is very close with Brandy, whereas her daughter Sy'Rai spends a lot of time with his kids.

Read More: Ray Vaughn Scathingly Reacts To Joey Bada$$’ New Single “ABK”

Are Ray J And Brandy Related?

Ray J's strained sibling relationship with Brandy often connects back to some of his antics and social media moves. For example, she recently reached out to him after he tried to get Kai Cenat to do a stream with him.

"Come on Ray? What’s going on with you? You’re so much better than this!!" the singer texted her brother.

"My sister hates who I am!" he captioned a screenshot of the text on IG. "And all I’m doing is being Myself! I don’t know how to be better than who I am. I tried. But I get depressed trying to change when I don’t have a wife anymore and I have NO STABILITY!! I’m sorry to my sister for who I am. And my mom. – I don’t give a F about nobody elses feelings — but when it’s my family it makes me feel alone."

Read More: Clipse Diss Travis Scott Again On National TV: “Who Is It?”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ray J Claims Brandy Hates Him Gossip News Music Ray J Claims Brandy “Hates” Him After Bizarre Kai Cenat Comments 1356
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Music Ray J Admits His Sister Brandy Had This To Say About His Face Tattoos 60.9K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.2K
Ray J Baptized Father Haters Not Believing Music News Music Ray J Gets Baptized By His Father And Blasts Haters For Not Believing In Him 776
Comments 0