Tyler Perry Reveals He Once Fired His Aunt & Denied Handing Out $1 Million To A Family Member

Tyler Perry is worth a staggering amount, but just because he's made it doesn't mean his loved ones deserve a slice of it. He shared the importance of making a living for oneself during a recent stop at Kirk Franklin's podcast, Den of Kings. During the chat, which also featured Jeezy and Derrick Haynes, Perry shared he's had to remind his family of taking pride in working.

In the clip caught by The Shade Room and Complex, Tyler revealed that it got to the point where he had to fire an aunt. As the movie star remembers, "She said she wanted a job. She would always call asking for money. I said, 'Okay,' I would send her the money.

However, it got to the point where it became too much. "I [was] like, 'Listen, I want to help you. I want to help you build this thing, not be welfare to you. So, let me give you a job.'" Tyler did; however, his aunt didn't really put her best effort into it. According to his retelling, there were days where she simply didn't show up to work.

"'Okay, well you gotta go,'" he said. "You want me to hand you the money, but you don't want to work for it. See, that doesn't work for me."

Later into the conversation, he says he's passing down that same thinking to his 10-year-old son. Tyler says he has him doing "chores" and other "work" for what he wants. Afterwards, he transitioned back to his extended family members and the issues he's had.

Following the death of his mother in 2009, Perry sent out letters which told them to be "gainfully employed" within a 60-day period. He did share that they actually all followed through. "And it wasn't even jobs where they're making a lot of money, but it was a job. It was something else for them to do to feel some pride in. That's the same thing I would want somebody to do for me," he said.