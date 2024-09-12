Fat Joe, Anitta & DJ Khaled Travel To "Paradise" On New Single: Stream

Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Anitta have joined forces to craft another part banger and throw it back to the 2000s as a result. Moreover, "Paradise" is a lavish and fun-loving piece of bling-era rap with bouncy and funky drums and bass, watery key chords, and shrill synthesizers. It's exactly what you might expect to blast in a club setting or from a car driving by a busy street, and follows previous singles like "Outta Control" that have kept Joey Crack quite busy this year.
As for Fat Joe's collaborators, DJ Khaled recently linked up with Westside Gunn for a new track together, so he's been keeping busy as well. Anitta also continues to be a dominant force in the worlds of global pop, even if some label issues continue to persist. But all in all, the three musicians sound right at home on "Paradise," whether it's Khaled's radio-friendly ad-libs or Anitta's smooth chorus.
Beyond delivering some sharp bars here and there on this song, Fat Joe is also giving out takes on this whole Super Bowl halftime show controversy that we probably don't have to explain to you. As this track aims to prove, he knows a thing or two about big parties. If you haven't heard "Paradise" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check the music video out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the cut. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest rap drops around the clock.
Fat Joe's "Paradise" With Anitta & DJ Khaled: Stream & Watch The Music Video
Quotable Lyrics
The bigger the bezel, the bigger the boss,
The TS chain keep hitting the cross,
I don't know if it's real, I just know that it's soft,
She just got it done, so she showing it off