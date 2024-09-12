Fat Joe, Anitta & DJ Khaled Travel To "Paradise" On New Single: Stream

This new song from Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Anitta has the 2000s written all over it, and for a lot of fans out there, it's a welcome return.

Beyond delivering some sharp bars here and there on this song, Fat Joe is also giving out takes on this whole Super Bowl halftime show controversy that we probably don't have to explain to you. As this track aims to prove, he knows a thing or two about big parties. If you haven't heard "Paradise" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check the music video out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the cut. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest rap drops around the clock.

As for Fat Joe's collaborators, DJ Khaled recently linked up with Westside Gunn for a new track together , so he's been keeping busy as well. Anitta also continues to be a dominant force in the worlds of global pop, even if some label issues continue to persist. But all in all, the three musicians sound right at home on "Paradise," whether it's Khaled's radio-friendly ad-libs or Anitta's smooth chorus.

Fat Joe , DJ Khaled , and Anitta have joined forces to craft another part banger and throw it back to the 2000s as a result. Moreover, "Paradise" is a lavish and fun-loving piece of bling-era rap with bouncy and funky drums and bass, watery key chords, and shrill synthesizers. It's exactly what you might expect to blast in a club setting or from a car driving by a busy street, and follows previous singles like " Outta Control " that have kept Joey Crack quite busy this year.

