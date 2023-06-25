Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless have quite the special and unexpected relationship. Moreover, the NBA commentary star recently swung by Weezy’s house, which is far from the first time they’ve linked up in private settings. For example, the New Orleans rapper’s pregame for Rolling Loud Los Angeles this year was nothing other than a chat with Bayless at the former’s home. Given that Tunechi has often stopped by his show to talk about sports, and how they say they talk about so much more behind closed doors, this definitely won’t be the last time we see them together. However, recent news showed how their joint efforts to help out one of the most divisive NBA stars right now allegedly weren’t as well-received as they intended.

Furthermore, according to Skip Bayless on his podcast, Ja Morant refused to have Bayless connect him with the legendary MC. “Lil Wayne texted me,” the LeBron hater remarked. “He said, ‘Hey, can you connect me with Ja? Because I could help him. I’ve been there. I’ve done all this. I wound up in prison on Riker’s Island. [Wayne] knows what happens. I know where you can go wrong and I know what’s right.’ I said, ‘I’ll try.’ I reached out to Ja; ‘Would you sit with Lil Wayne? Would you talk with Lil Wayne?’ Wayne would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat tonight. Wayne would private plane it and go right to Memphis if he thought he could save a career and a soul.” Apparently, Bayless never heard back, though the Grizzlies guard would probably and understandably might like to keep things private right now.

Skip Bayless Visits Lil Wayne

Regardless, Bayless explained why the two are such good friends, and why they’ll continue to support each other in endeavors like these. In a quote-tweet of a clip of his breakdown, he summed things up. “I am deeply proud of my relationship with Lil Wayne,” he expressed. “I love the man and I am so proud of him for what he has become. There’s only one other human I talk sports with off-air…that’s Wayne.”

Meanwhile, many joked that the 40-year-old MC could be the next co-host of Undisputed. While that would be an absolute treat to see, he’s also quite the busy man. Regardless, we’re sure that there will only be more great moments and discussions from these two to come. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne.

