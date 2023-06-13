Ja Morant has been going through a plethora of issues as of late. Overall, it started a few months ago when he flashed a gun at a strip club. However, these issues have actually persisted quite a bit. He flashed another gun while on Instagram Live, and for now, he is being suspended from Grizzlies events. Furthermore, the NBA is planning on delivering a hefty suspension upon Ja. This could be massive, and it will ultimately have some huge consequences on his career.

Now, a lot of people are trying to help Ja and give him some much-needed guidance. Although, it doesn’t seem like Ja Morant is interested in hearing this. According to Skip Bayless, Morant even turned down the help of Lil Wayne. On his podcast, Skip revealed how Wayne reached out to him first. “Lil Wayne texted me,” Skip began. “He said, ‘Hey, can you connect me with Ja? Because I could help him. I’ve been there. I’ve done all this. I wound up in prison on Riker’s Island. [Wayne] knows what happens. I know where you can go wrong and I know what’s right.’”

Read More: Ja Morant Toy Gun Claims Addressed By NBA Commissioner

Ja Morant Wouldn’t Pick Up The Phone

I tried, unsuccessfully, to connect Lil Wayne with Ja Morant. I know Wayne would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat.pic.twitter.com/4H4Z4V0I8t — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 12, 2023

Subsequently, Skip found a way to reach out to the Memphis Grizzlies star. Unfortunately, however, he never actually heard back. I said, ‘I’ll try.’ I reached out to Ja; ‘Would you sit with Lil Wayne? Would you talk with Lil Wayne?’ Wayne would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat tonight. Wayne would private plane it and go right to Memphis if he thought he could save a career and a soul,” Bayless went on to explain. Needless to say, Ja Morant is keeping things private right now.

Hopefully, Morant is able to turn things around for himself. A lot of people are down on him right now, and it could be a while before he builds that trust back up again. Either way, Skip Bayless nor Lil Wayne will be helping him, anytime soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

Read More: Cam’ron Warns Ja Morant Not To Be Like Him: “You Can’t Rap!”