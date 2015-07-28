679
- MusicFetty Wap Prison Update: "679" Rapper Remains Positive In Tell-All InterviewWhile speaking with "XXL," Fetty said he's been keeping his mind occupied with plenty of writing – and not just music.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesFetty Wap Releases "Bruce Wayne" Mixtape A Day EarlyFetty Wap drops off his "Bruce Wayne" mixtape.By Aron A.
- MusicFetty Wap Invests $100K Into Girlfriend's Clothing LineFetty Wap's girl is one lucky lady.By Chantilly Post
- MusicP-Dice Allegedly Rejects Fetty Wap's $1 Million Settlement OfferP-Dice claims that Fetty Wap tried to settle with him for $1 million, $6 million less than his asking price. The former Remy Boy is seeking damages for getting taken off the song "679." By Angus Walker
- NewsFetty Wap Is Being Sued By Former Remy Boy P-Dice For More Than $7 MillionFetty Wap's former running mate is suing him in excess of $7 million.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFetty Wap The First Male Rapper To Have Two Top 10 Singles Since Lil WayneFetty Wap makes history.By Danny Schwartz