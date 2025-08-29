Gordo’s Model In Viral Tweet Revealed But A.I. Suspicion Arises

After heading to Europe to help Drake finish up ICEMAN, DJ Gordo went viral on August 20 after previewing new music with a quick clip of a mysterious model. The DJ captioned the 25-second clip with the same lyrics in the song playing as the model slowly bounces up-and-down in a revealing white outfit. "I’m calm and cool in your dms…," reads the caption as the song in the clip says the same.

Gordo's tweet would have many X users flooding the comments with curiosity about the identity of the model as it generated over 22 million views. It wouldn't take long for social media to identify the woman and her socials as model Mariah McKay. On Instagram, the DJ used McKay's visual to promote the final shows of the summer across the world.

"This has been one of the most amazing summers of my life," Gordo captioned his Instagram post featuring Mariah McKay. "Thank you guys so much… you guys are incredible and thank you for the support… final summer shows coming up…. Where will I see you???"

Gordo Posts Mariah McKay

As Mariah McKay's popularity grew, a rumor began to circulate that the model signed a contract with Playboy within 24-hours of the Gordo clip going viral. Several internet detectives proceed to research if the model received a Playboy contract for validity; however, no evidence was made available to confirmed.

Hypefresh's Kendra J Styles reported on the possibility of McKay's Playboy contract and A.I. claims. Styles claims there is no definitive proof to claim her as human or A.I. McKay has active social media accounts and they have videos of the model taking selfies and dancing around.

Real or not, McKay is popular on social media with over 67,000 followers on Instagram, but merely 2700 on X. Gordo's post featuring the model continues to spread across social media, with comments debating Mariah McKay's authenticity.