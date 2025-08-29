Mariah McKay

News
Music
Gordo’s Model In Viral Tweet Revealed But A.I. Suspicion Arises
Gordo and Drake began collaborating around 2022’s Honestly Nevermind. Godro was flown to Europe last month to help finish ICEMAN.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 29, 2025
