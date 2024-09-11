Future Reveals Release Date For “Mixtape Pluto”

Future is officially back on his 2015-esque grind.

In the beginning of May, Future was riling fans up with two simple tweets. "MIXTAPE PLUTO" and "MAY TENTH 🤧" sent everyone into a frenzy that Wednesday. However, the internet was severely disappointed to learn he was referring to a Tee Grizzley feature that would go on to drop that Friday. However, there was also some truth to that first tweet. Since then, Future HNDRXX has been relentlessly teasing the release of Mixtape Pluto with several snippets. Of course, this started going down just a month after the trap specialist put out his two sister tapes with Metro Boomin, WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU back in March and April, respectively.

Now, with him officially announcing the mixtape today, we can finally say it's 2015 all over again. That year, Future dropped four projects which were Beast Mode, 56 Nights, DS2, and What A Time To Be Alive. Even though we won't be getting a quartet of LPs, a trio is nothing to sneeze at. According to a recent press release, as well as the MC's social media, we will be able to hear Mixtape Pluto next Friday, September 20.

Mixtape Pluto Is Back Once Again

At this moment in time, producers, features, or the tracklist are not yet confirmed. However, we do have concrete information regarding the cover and some website details to share in the meantime. The artwork features an ominous vibe thanks to its dark color palette and a house that looks abandoned. It's presumably a trap house that may be taken over by Future based on the pink lights shining through the windows. There's also an alternate cover with green coloration. As for his website, there's already shirts, CDs, vinyls, and bundles with tank tops available for pre-order. Given how many bangers he's put out this year, we hope he will be able to bring that magic to this throwback-like tape.