Logic Recruits Drag Queen To Star In New "Fear" Music Video, Viewers Commend Him

At the end of January, Logic dropped a new trailer for his eagerly anticipated upcoming album, Ultra 85. While an exact timeline for the project's release remains unclear, it's safe to say that listeners can't wait. Fans have been hoping for Ultra 85 for some time now, and finally expect it to arrive sometime in the next couple of months.

Alongside the trailer, Logic unveiled the release date of the project's lead single, "Fear." The track and accompanying music video arrived today, and so far, fans haven't been disappointed. The track touches on themes of identity and encourages listeners to be themselves unapologetically, despite what critics have to say about it.

Logic Unveils Ultra 85 Lead Single

To help him send his message, Logic recruited none other than Portland-based drag queen and makeup artist Tajh “Flawless Shade” Jordan to star in the video. Both Logic and Flawless Jade are receiving a tremendous amount of praise for the powerful visual, which embodies the song's themes of freedom and creativity. "Absolutely love this and the video! Thank you Logic for being you and continuing to spread your message of Peace, Love and Positivity!" one fan writes. "Your growth and authenticity over the years have really solidified you," another says. "Rather than playing safe, you challenge yourself and you speak a REAL message."

Of course, there are also plenty of critics who aren't feeling the music video. "Why this gotta be the vid dawg come on," one wonders. "No problem with the song. The music video though is another story. Wth logic," another says. Either way, the song and video have managed to get most fans excited for what else is to come on Ultra 85. What do you think of Logic featuring Tajh “Flawless Shade” Jordan in his new "Fear" music video? What do you think of the new track? Are you looking forward to hearing the rest of Ultra 85? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

