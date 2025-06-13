Juicy J & Logic Surprise With First-Ever Collab Album "Live And In Color"

Juicy J and Logic have plenty of records together, but the two have decided to combine their skills for a full-length joint LP.

Juicy J and Logic are pretty different artists across the board. But they have proven that they can work together on numerous occasions. That's why this weekend the Maryland and Tennessee rappers have presented their first-ever joint album, Live And In Color.

This album was announced pretty quietly as the Three 6 Mafia MC did so with an Instagram post 10 days before its release today (June 13). What's more is that Live And In Color is a rapper/producer type of listening experience. Logic is behind the boards on every song, bringing his trademark boom bap beats to the table.

However, he does contribute some verses about 1/3 of the way through. But with the type of production in mind, we are sure you're wondering how Juicy J, a trap artist at his core, would sound over them.

For the most part, he doesn't sound out of place. In fact, his gritty and commanding voice contrasts nicely and it reminds us of New York hip-hop to some extent.

There are also some discussions dispersed throughout the 21-song tracklist that range from funny stories to serious heart-to-hearts. It shows how much mutual respect Logic and Juicy J have for each other and why this album exists to begin with.

Overall, it's a fun project that showcases how artists from different subgenres can find a middle ground and make something quite enjoyable.

Juicy J & Logic Live And In Color

Live And In Color Tracklist:

  1. Live and In Color
  2. Get Right
  3. Discussion 1
  4. Big Bag Talk
  5. Discussion 2
  6. The Problem
  7. Shame
  8. Discussion 3
  9. We Live
  10. Discussion 4
  11. Kill For
  12. Discussion 5
  13. And Did
  14. Flowers
  15. Discussion 6
  16. 20 Years Later
  17. Fame
  18. Discussion 7
  19. Black Rothstein
  20. I Need A Hug
  21. Discussion 8

