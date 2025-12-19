The Ballad of Rooster Jenkins – Song by Logic

Logic taps into his storytelling bag on “The Ballad of Rooster Jenkins,” a reflective single that leans more on narrative than radio appeal. The 8-minute track centers around a fictional character, using Rooster Jenkins as a vehicle to explore themes of identity, pressure, and personal growth. It’s the kind of record that plays out like a short story, with Morgan Freeman as the narrator walking listeners through various scenes and moments. Logic comes in towards the end of the song, rapping, singing, and continuing to push the narrative further.



Moreover, Logic continues to double down on his independent creative run. The release arrives as the first single to Logic's upcoming film Paradise Records. Earlier this fall, he revealed that fans spent over $1 million on Blu-ray pre-orders for his film, which is a project tied to the same storytelling world that “The Ballad of Rooster Jenkins” pulls from. The success highlights Logic’s shift toward direct-to-fan releases and building narratives beyond traditional industry systems.